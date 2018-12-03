Guided By Voices – “My Angel”

If you have a hard time keeping track of everything Robert Pollard is releasing, you’re not alone. Pollard’s current version of Guided By Voices have two LPs on tap for early 2019: Zeppelin Over China in February and Warp And Woof in April. The latter album is also being split into four separate limited-edition 7″ EPs, each one comprising six bite-sized songs, seemingly for no reason other than because Uncle Bob knows how to obtain money from his fan base. The first two EPs, Wine Cork Stonehenge and 100 Dougs, are out this Friday. “My Angel” leads off Wine Cork Stonehenge and, presumably, the full 24-track Warp And Woof, and you can hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

12/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue & 7th St Entry

12/31 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Pre-order the various GBV releases here.