UK outfit the Specials have just announced Encore, their first new album in 37 years, with its lead single, “Vote For Me.” They debuted the new track on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 1 show. It’s the first new Specials song since their no. 1 hit in 1981, “Ghost Town.” On “Vote For Me,” the band explore the brutal, unchanging sociopolitical landscape with the classic ska sounds that they pioneered in the UK during the late ’70s: “You’re all so drunk on money and power / Inside your ivory tower / Teaching us not to be smart.” Next year, the band will turn 40. Listen to “Vote For Me” below and check out the politically-themed tracklist for Encore.

Tracklist

01 “Black Skin Blue Eyed Boys”

02 “B.L.M”

03 “Vote For Me”

04 “The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum”

05 “Breaking Point”

06 “Blam Blam Fever”

07 “The Ten Commandments”

08 “Embarrassed By You”

09 “The Life And Times Of A Man Called Depression”

10 “We Sell Hope”

Encore is out 02/01. Pre-order it here.