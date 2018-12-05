Christine And The Queens – “No Ordinary Love” (Sade Cover)

Héloïse Letissier, the French singer-songwriter and producer behind Christine And The Queens, came out with a new album, Chris, back in September. She surrounded the rollout with some striking music videos, a Maroon 5 cover, and a Rihanna x Kate Bush mashup. Today, she’s back with her rendition of Sade’s classic “No Ordinary Love.”

Letissier’s version updates the original’s soulful R&B with fractured bass and sharp production. Sade broke her seven-year hiatus earlier this year with a new single. Christine And The Queens’ excellent homage underscores Sade’s legacy and solidifies Letissier’s unique pop perspective. Listen to Sade’s “No Ordinary Love” and Christine And The Queens’ cover below.

