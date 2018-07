French pop musician Héloïse Letissier, better known as Christine And The Queens, has a new album called Chris on the way. We’ve heard two songs from it so far, the Dâm-Funk-featuring “Girlfriend” and “Doesn’t Matter.” And when Letissier and her band stopped by the BBC Live Lounge today to perform the former, she also brought along a cover of Maroon 5 and SZA’s recent hit “What Lovers Do.” Watch below.

Chris is out 9/21 via Because Music.