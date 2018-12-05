We mostly know Jonwayne, the Los Angeles rapper and producer, as one of the most intensely self-reflexive rappers on the underground. He’s a rare and intense talent, and he’ll get cold and incisive about the world and his place in it. “Late Last Fall,” the single he released earlier this year, is a great example of what he can do. But apparently, Jonwayne also has a whole lot of Christmas spirit, too.

Jonwayne just shared a new Bandcamp album called Yuletide Bangerz. He never raps on it. Instead, it’s an instrumental collection, and a producer’s workout. There’s a theme: Jonwayne takes extremely familiar holiday songs — Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time,” the Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown classic “Christmas Time Is Here” — and he throws dusty underground-rap breaks under all of them.

There’s also a bit where he combines the New Boyz’ “You’re A Jerk” with the part from the first Home Alone where Kevin’s uncle says, “Look what you did, ya little jerk!” It’s fun! Stream the album below.

<a href="http://authorsrecording.bandcamp.com/album/yuletide-bangerz" target="_blank">Yuletide Bangerz by Jonwayne</a>

You can buy Yuletide Bangerz at Bandcamp.