Back in July, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Autechre’s LP5 and today the British electronic duo have shared a new song as part of the Adult Swim Singles Series.

“sinistrail sentinel” is a menacing, near 12 minute long track and the follow-up to the duo’s recently released NTS Sessions which aired as part of a month-long residency at NTS Radio and is out on CD and LP now. The sessions featured recordings from four shows, totaling eight hours of music. Check it out below.