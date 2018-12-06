Cindygod – “Gosh”

Back in the beginning of the decade, Andy Rauworth and Craig Nice played together in Gauntlet Hair. The project ended in 2013, but the two found their way back to working with each other a few years later. Still operating in Denver, the duo is now returning with a new band called Cindygod, joined by additional writing members Anton Krueger and Eamonn Wilcox. In the process of finding their new sound, Rauworth and Nice compiled a whole ton of work that they plan to self-release. The first official salvo arrives later this month in the form of an EP called Demos.

Featuring five tracks, Demos catalogs the earliest stages of the duo’s renewed collaboration under Cindygod. Here’s what Rauworth had to say about the collection:

This EP is a collection of some of the first songs that Craig and I wrote and struggled with after reuniting. They represent a rather dark time for us — an important time of figuring if we could even continue on together. Which is why I find them appropriate for our first release. I do not want to forget what we had to overcome in order to move forward

The news of the EP is accompanied by its opening track, “Gosh.” Like “Disown,” another EP track that appeared online this summer, “Gosh” is something of an oxymoron — new wave shimmers and hooks, but twisted around, broken down, obscured by the interference of static and fuzz. It’s less common to hear songs in that lineage that also have a sort of ramshackle and scrappy charm to them. Apparently the time spent away did nothing to dull the idiosyncratic spark of Rauworth and Nice’s work together. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gosh”

02 “Disown”

03 “Rabbit”

04 “711”

05 “D-11″

The Demos EP is out 12/18. Pre-order it here.