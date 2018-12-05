Last year, the Britpop group Sleeper reunited for a run of shows, the first since they broke up in 1998 after the release of their third album Pleased To Meet You. The band were one of the best of Britpop’s B-list, and they were even immortalized on the Trainspotting soundtrack with a cover of Blondie’s “Atomic.” They had a good run of hits in the ’90s, enough to fill up a greatest hits album that was released in 2007.

And now they’ve announced what’ll be their first album in 22 years, The Modern Age, which will be out in March, and they’ve shared their first new song in 21, called “Look At You Now.”

Bandleader Louise Wener had this to say in a statement: “We had no plan to get back together. Sometimes life throws you a massive curve ball. You end up jumping off the cliff, just to see what it feels like.”

Listen to the new track below.