Meat Puppets Reunite Original Lineup, Share New Song “Warranty”

Last year, the influential ’80s punk outfit Meat Puppets –perhaps best known to younger listeners for their role in Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged — were inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame. At their induction, the band’s original lineup of Cris and Curt Kirkwood plus Bostrom performed together for the first time in more than two decades. Now, they’re gearing up to share a new album, Dusty Notes, their first to feature the original trio since 1995’s No Joke!

The new album will feature jazz keyboardist Ron Stabinsky and Curt’s son Elmo on guitar. The lead single, “Warranty,” is out today. The song opens the album with a modern country march. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Warranty”

02 “Nine Pins”

03 “On”

04 “Unfrozen Memory”

05 “Dusty Notes”

06 “The Great Awakening”

07 “Sea Of Heartbreak”

08 “Nightcap”

09 “Vampyr’s Winged Fantasy”

10 “Outflow”

Dusty Notes is out 3/8 on Megaforce. Pre-order it here.