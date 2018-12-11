Slow Dancer – “Wonderful Christmastime” (Paul McCartney Cover)

A lot of people seem to hate “Wonderful Christmastime,” but I don’t understand that at all. If you have any room in your heart for festive quirkiness, Paul McCartney’s ’80s-predicting holiday classic would seem to be an ideal soundtrack for the season, what with its squelching synths and wide open space and a signature hook from one of the greatest melody writers in music history. Scoff if you must, but I will continue to enjoy it whenever yuletide is near. And apparently I’m not alone.

Slow Dancer, the project of Australian musician Simon Okely, has just released a lovely cover of “Wonderful Christmastime.” It replaces most of the retro electronic sounds from the original with tasteful indie-folk instrumentation, but the tune’s essential floaty vibe remains, as does a flicker of those old keyboard sounds. I vouch for it. Then again, I vouch for the McCartney version too. But I have a feeling some people who don’t care for that one will be into this one.

Listen below and decide for yourself.

“Wonderful Christmastime” isn’t Okely’s first cover this year. He also did Nick Drake’s “Poor Boy” back in February.