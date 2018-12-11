Judiciary are a Lubbock, Texas band who land somewhere on the spectrum between old-school hardcore and old-school thrash metal. That’s a pretty common combination, and it has been for around 30 years now, but Judiciary never sound like they’re trying to resurrect the crossover sound of the late ’80s. Instead, they’ve mastered their own kind of knucklehead blitzkrieg, and they way they play it, it’s an enormously satisfying deep-bone crunch.

Judiciary have been kicking around for a couple of years. If you’re the type who regularly goes to shows at your local dank basement or noodle shop or wherever in your town books hardcore bands, there’s a decent chance that you’ve already seen them. They put out a great EP called The Axis Of Equality at the beginning of 2016, and we posted their split with Mortality Rate last year. Next year, Judiciary will finally release Surface Noise, their first full-length. The first song that they’ve shared is a feverish two-minute stomp called “Temple.” It fucking rips. Listen below.

<a href="http://judiciarytx.bandcamp.com/album/surface-noise" target="_blank">Surface Noise by Judiciary</a>

Surface Noise is out 1/25, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.