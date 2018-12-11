Dave Harrington Group – “Well”

Dave Harrington used to be one half of Darkside, the spaced-out electronic duo who made exactly one stunner of an album. But just like his former Darkside partner Nicolas Jaar, Harrington made music on his own before Darkside, and he continues to make music after the duo’s breakup. Back in 2016, Harrington’s Dave Harrington Group released their debut album Become Alive. And next year, they’ll follow it up with a new album called Pure Imagination, No Country.

On the new album, Harrington, who is both a multi-instrumentalist and a producer, worked with a lineup of musicians that included Will Shore, Andrew Fox, Samer Ghadry, and Jaga Jazzist member Lars Horntveth. Together, they explored the space where jazz, electronic music, and psychedelic rock all interact; Harrington says that the new album was especially inspired by Miles Davis’ ’70s electric period.

You can hear that at work on “Well,” the album’s brief opening track. In less than two minutes, Harrington and his band work up a dizzy, adventurous sound that combines tinkly vibraphone, Lightning Bolt-esque fuzz-bass, and a lot of other things. Listen below.

<a href="http://dhgroup.bandcamp.com/album/pure-imagination-no-country-2" target="_blank">Pure Imagination, No Country by Dave Harrington Group</a>

Pure Imagination, No Country is out 2/1 on Yeggs Records.