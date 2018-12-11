Mercury Rev & Hope Sandoval – “Big Boss Man” (Bobbie Gentry Cover)

Next year, Mercury Rev are releasing a full-length covers tribute album to the country star Bobbie Gentry. They’ve recruited some amazing artists to cover the now-reclusive musician’s 1968 album The Delta Sweete in full, including Lucinda Williams, Norah Jones, Beth Orton, Rachel Goswell, Vashti Bunyan, Marissa Nadler, Susanne Sundfør, Phoebe Bridgers.

We’ve heard one selection from their album already, Margo Price doing “Sermon,” and today Mercury Rev are sharing their cover of Gentry’s “Big Boss Man,” which features Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval on vocals.

Listen to it below.

Bobbie Gentry’s Delta Sweete Revisited is out 2/8 via Partisan/Bella Union. Pre-order it here.