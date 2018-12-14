Vince Staples – “Home”

Just weeks after releasing FM! — one of the best albums of 2018, if you even consider it an album — Vince Staples already has a new song out tonight. And it may not even be on one of the four new releases he’s planning for 2019.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is the latest in the Spider-Man franchise: an animated movie featuring the first ever black Spider-Man, high-schooler Miles Morales. In the Marvel universe, Morales succeeds Peter Parker after his death, and according to Wikipedia, his character was inspired by Barack Obama and Donald Glover.

Morales is voiced by Shameik Moore (Dope), and the movie also features Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, John Mulaney, and Nic Cage. It promises to be pretty awesome, not least of all because we learned this week that the soundtrack, co-released by Republic Records and Sony, features originals from Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD, Aminé, Duckwrth, Jaden Smith, Thutmose, Post Malone and Swae Lee — whose contribution “Sunflower” we shared in October — and, in case you forgot why you clicked on this post in the first place, one Mr. Vince Staples. (Regrettably, the soundtrack also features the late XXXTentacion as a newly announced surprise guest.)

Hear Staples rap over an anthemic, pop-friendly piano instrumental on closing track “Home” and check out the whole tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “What’s up Danger” – Blackway & Black Caviar

02 “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

03 “Way Up” – Jaden Smith

04 “Familia” – Nicki Minaj & Anuel Aa (feat. Bantu)

05 “Invincible” – Aminé

06 “Start a Riot” – Duckwrth & Shaboozey

07 “Hide” – Juice WRLD (feat. Seezyn)

08 “Memories” – Thutmose

09 “Save the Day” – Ski Mask & Jacquees (feat. Coi Leray & LouGotCash)

10 “Let Go’ – Beau Young Prince

11 “Scared of the Dark” – Lil Wayne & Ty Dolla $ign (feat. Special Guest)

12 “Elevate – DJ Khalil” (feat. YBN Cordae, Denzel Curry, SwaVay, Trevor Rich)

13 “Home” – Vince Staples

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse OST and the film are out now.