Saba – “Where It’s At”

Saba continues his weekly song drops with another new one, “Where It’s At” (sadly, not a Beck cover), which follows on the heels of a long string of singles that have included “Papaya,” “Excited,” and “Stay Right Here.” And all of these follow CARE FOR ME, the full-length album that the Chicago rapper put out earlier this year, for which he’s been selling out shows but not making year-end lists — Saba’s not too happy about that, but what can ya do?

This new one’s once again co-produced by Saba and daedaePIVOT. Listen to it below.