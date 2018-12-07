Saba – “Papaya” (Feat. daedaePIVOT)

For the last few weeks, Saba has been taking a victory lap with a world tour on the back of his CARE FOR ME full-length from earlier this year. Along the way, he’s been dropping some pretty impressive one-offs, including “Excited” last week and “Stay Right Here,” which featured Mick Jenkins and Xavier Omär.

His latest is a smooth track called “Papaya,” which was produced by Saba and Daoud, features daedaePIVOT, and has additional vocals from Ari Lennox. “I wanted you while you were with your guy but that beside the point/ The fruits of the labor, papaya/ One day we’ll split the ’paya and maybe enjoy,” Saba sings in the chorus.

Listen below.

“Papaya” is out now.