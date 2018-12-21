Lin-Manuel Miranda goes right to the very top for his final Hamildrop.

The musical master taps former President Barack Obama on “One Last Time (44 Remix),” the 13th and last Hamildrop in a year-long series of releases.

Obama, who gave a standing ovation when he attended Miranda’s Hamilton on Broadway back in mid-2015, recites a passage from George Washington’s farewell address on the soulful, revamped track. Grammy-winning gospel singer BeBe Winans produced and Tony Award-nominee Christopher Jackson also features on “One Last Time,” which dropped overnight on digital music services.

The “44” in the title refers to Obama, who served as the country’s president.

Miranda and Obama have some history, dating back nearly a decade. In 2009, Miranda performed his song “Alexander Hamilton” at the White House, when Obama was in the top job. The moment inspired Miranda to write Hamilton: An American Musical. The cast visited the White House in 2016 to perform a selection of songs and host a day of workshops and, the following year, Miranda returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to perform “One Last Time” alongside Jackson as a farewell present to the outgoing leader.

A year ago this week, Miranda started the roll-out of the Hamildrops, which promised to unleash new Hamilton content each and every month, kicking off with “Ben Franklin’s Song” by The Decemberists. Throughout the year, the Hamildrops lineup has featured Nas, Dave East, Aloe Blacc, Sara Bareilles, Mobb Deep and many more, and raised funds for projects and non-profits including March For Our Lives and the UNIDOS Program.

With Obama on board for “One Last Time,” Miranda’s Hamildrops goes out on the highest possible note.

Stream it below.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.