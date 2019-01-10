Otoboke Beaver – “anata watashi daita ato yome no meshi” Video

Kyoto’s Otoboke Beaver bang out vicious garage punk at high speed. Last year, we premiered the quartet’s “anata watashi daita ato yome no meshi” 7″, which saw them throw their screams and savagery at the cruelty of love. The title translates to “After making love to me, you eat your wife’s cooking.” Today, they’re releasing its music video in promotion of their forthcoming album Itekoma Hits out this April.

The video is pure insanity. They fry flowers, eat hair with chopsticks, and smash cake and spaghetti in each other faces all while wearing wedding dresses. The antics match their sticky, deranged noise rock. And at the end, they dance around a bonfire of burning dresses in proper cult fashion.

Watch the madness below and catch them at SXSW or on their one-week UK tour.

TOUR DATES:

03/11-17 Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/29 Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute*

04/30 Leicester, UK @ The Musician Pub*

05/01 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece Bristol*

05/02 London, UK @ Scala*

05/03 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club*

05/04 Glasgow, UK @ CCA Glasgow*

*w/ Say Sue Me & Drinking Boys and Girls Choir

Itekoma Hits is out 4/26 on Damnably. Pre-order it here.