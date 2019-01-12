Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie Lead 2019 BRIT Award Nominations

The nominations for the 2019 BRIT Awards have been announced. Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa, who won British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act last year, lead the pack with four nominations each. Lipa is up for both British Single and British Video for two songs, “IDGAF” and her Calvin Harris collab “One Kiss,” while Anne-Marie is up for British Female Solo Artist, British Single, British Video, and British Album.

Jorja Smith and George Ezra are both up for three awards each. Other British nominees include Aphex Twin, the 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Ella Mai, Giggs, Florence + The Machine, and Lily Allen, while international artists like JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Drake, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Kamasi Washington, Janelle Monáe, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Christine And The Queens, Camila Cabello, and Eminem were also nominated.

Last year, the BRIT Awards had Kendrick Lamar smashing a Lamborghini and a not-drunk Este Haim living her truth. We’ll find out what goes down this year at the ceremony on 2/20, but for now, you can check out the full list of nominees below.

British Album Of The Year

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine – High As Hope

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

British Female Solo Artist

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British Male Solo Artist

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

British Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British Breakthrough Act

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

Critics’ Choice

Sam Fender (Winner)

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

British Single

Anne-Marie – “2002”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

Clean Bandit – “Solo” (Feat. Demi Lovato)

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

George Ezra – “Shotgun”

Jess Glynne – “I’ll Be There”

RAMZ – “Barking”

Rudimental – “These Days”

Siagla & Paloma Faith – “Lullaby”

Tom Walker – “Leave A Light On”

British Video

Anne-Marie – “2002”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

Clean Bandit – “Solo” (Feat. Demi Lovato)

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

Jax Jones – “Breathe” (Feat. Ina Wroldsen)

Jonas Blue – “Rise” (Feat. Jack & Jack)

Liam Payne & Rita Ora – “For You”

Little Mix – “Woman Like Me” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Rita Ora – “Let Me Love You”

Rudimental – “These Days”

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monae

International Group

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots