Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie Lead 2019 BRIT Award Nominations

The nominations for the 2019 BRIT Awards have been announced. Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa, who won British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act last year, lead the pack with four nominations each. Lipa is up for both British Single and British Video for two songs, “IDGAF” and her Calvin Harris collab “One Kiss,” while Anne-Marie is up for British Female Solo Artist, British Single, British Video, and British Album.
Jorja Smith and George Ezra are both up for three awards each. Other British nominees include Aphex Twin, the 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Ella Mai, Giggs, Florence + The Machine, and Lily Allen, while international artists like JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Drake, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Kamasi Washington, Janelle Monáe, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Christine And The Queens, Camila Cabello, and Eminem were also nominated.
Last year, the BRIT Awards had Kendrick Lamar smashing a Lamborghini and a not-drunk Este Haim living her truth. We’ll find out what goes down this year at the ceremony on 2/20, but for now, you can check out the full list of nominees below.
British Album Of The Year
The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
British Female Solo Artist
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
British Breakthrough Act
Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
Critics’ Choice
Sam Fender (Winner)
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
British Single
Anne-Marie – “2002”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
Clean Bandit – “Solo” (Feat. Demi Lovato)
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”
George Ezra – “Shotgun”
Jess Glynne – “I’ll Be There”
RAMZ – “Barking”
Rudimental – “These Days”
Siagla & Paloma Faith – “Lullaby”
Tom Walker – “Leave A Light On”
British Video
Anne-Marie – “2002”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
Clean Bandit – “Solo” (Feat. Demi Lovato)
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”
Jax Jones – “Breathe” (Feat. Ina Wroldsen)
Jonas Blue – “Rise” (Feat. Jack & Jack)
Liam Payne & Rita Ora – “For You”
Little Mix – “Woman Like Me” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)
Rita Ora – “Let Me Love You”
Rudimental – “These Days”
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine & The Queens
Janelle Monae
International Group
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots