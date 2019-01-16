Noisem – “Eyes Pried Open”

If you ever get a chance to see the Baltimore grindcore band Noisem live, jump to it. Noisem play guttural extreme metal, but they do it with a basement-punk sense of urgency and intensity, and people go fucking nuts at their shows. It’s a blast. Noisem went on a bit of a hiatus after releasing their second album, 2015’s Blossoming Decay. But they’re coming back hard this year with the new album Cease To Exist. And they’ve just shared “Eyes Pried Open,” its absolute onslaught of a first single. It’s a fast, brutal song, recorded with enough fidelity that it feels like it has a physical presence when you play it. Check it out below.

<a href="http://listen.20buckspin.com/album/cease-to-exist" target="_blank">Cease To Exist by Noisem</a>

Cease To Exist is out 3/15 on 20 Buck Spin.