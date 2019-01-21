Here’s The Frasier Theme In The Style Of The National

“Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin’/ Tossed salads and scrambled eggs/ And maybe I seem a bit confused/ Yeah maybe, but I got you pegged/ But I don’t know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs/ They’re callin’ again.”

You don’t have to be Stereogum contributor and former staffer Miles Bowe to recognize these as lyrics from the Frasier theme song. As sung by Kelsey Grammer for his hit NBC sitcom (1993-2004), the song is a campy jazz number that errs on the side of showtunes. But the lyrics could just easily be some of the ruminative mumbo-jumbo Matt Berninger somberly intones all over a National song, could they not? Someone has decided they could.

As NME points out, the Twitter account @mysweetlord — belonging to Bobby Lord, an engineer and composer for the podcast company Gimlet Media — has published a parody version of “Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs” in the style of the National. It’s not quite satire on the level of “Abracadabralifornia,” but it’s impressively precise in its depiction of Berninger’s maudlin baritone and his bandmates’ rising swell of emotive post-midnight guitar music.

Below, hear Lord’s work and compare it with the original.

Wow, the boys in @TheNational have done it again. This cover is gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/FINXEcpSU8 — Bobby Lord (@mysweetlord) January 19, 2019

If the National decided to perform this in concert some time, I would not be mad.