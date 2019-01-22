Watch Death Cab For Cutie Play “Northern Lights” On Seth Meyers

Death Cab For Cutie are still out there promoting last year’s Thank You For Today, making sure they hit every last TV talk show in the process. They’ve already performed songs from the album on Colbert, Kimmel, Corden, and Ellen, and last night they made their way to 30 Rock for an appearance on Seth Meyers. At this point only Fallon and maybe The Daily Show are left on their talk-show bingo card.

Anyway, on Late Night last night Death Cab’s song of choice was “Northern Lights.” They wove a brisk and melancholy web of bass and guitar notes and topped it off with a vocal in Ben Gibbard’s typically erudite narration. Rhyming “cigarette” with “parapet” — classic Gibbard move!

Check it out below, and revisit our recent interview with Gibbard while you’re at it.

Thank You For Today is out now on Atlantic.