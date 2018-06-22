Death Cab For Cutie’s new album Thank You For Today is out in August. It’s their first LP created without the involvement of longtime sonic consigliere Chris Walla, who left the band before the release of 2015’s Kintsugi. (For your Walla fix, check out the upcoming Foxing album, which he co-produced.)

As for Walla’s former bandmates, they kicked off the Thank You For Today promotional cycle with a video for lead single “Gold Rush,” on which Ben Gibbard laments the gentrification that is changing the face of his beloved Seattle. It was one of the best Death Cab singles in recent memory, one that finds them aging gracefully and allowing their sound to smartly evolve, in contrast to the city they’re singing about.

Last night the band brought “Gold Rush” to Colbert. Check out the performance below.

Thank You For Today is out 8/17 on Atlantic.