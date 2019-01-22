Mary Lattimore – “Never Saw Him Again (Julianna Barwick Remix)”

Mary Lattimore had a good year. Last May, the experimental harpist released her great new album Hundreds Of Days. Six months later, she teamed up with her longtime friend Meg Baird to release another great new album, Ghost Forests. Just last month, she shared the gorgeous one-off song “Mary, You Were Wrong.” And now, she’s capping it all off with a remix album.

The upcoming Hundreds Of Days Remixes, out this Friday on Ghostly International, finds all of the tracks from Lattimore’s recent solo album reimagined by musicians and kindred spirits like Steve Moore, Paul Corley, Alex Somers, Kjartan Holm, Sin Fang, King Britt, and Inlets. We’ve already heard one offering, Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi’s zoned-out take on the accurately titled “It Feels Like Floating.” Today, we’re hearing another from ambient composer Julianna Barwick.

Much of Julianna Barwick’s work, like Lattimore’s, is beautifully formless, stretching out endlessly into the horizon. But her take on “Never Saw Him Again,” by contrast, has some real tactile weight and heft to it. Barwick takes the song electronic, slathering Lattimore’s cascading harp with burbling synths and adding a stomping synthetic beat. It still sounds as gorgeous as ever, and you can take a listen for yourself below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It Feels Like Floating” (Jónsi Healing Fields Remix)

02 “Never Saw Him Again” (Julianna Barwick Remix)

03 “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth” (Kjartan Holm Remix)

04 “Baltic Birch” (Steve Moore Remix)

05 “Baltic Birch” (Paul Corley Remix)

06 “Their Faces Streaked With Light And Filled With Pity” (Sin Fang x Memryloss Remix)

07 “On The Day You Saw The Dead Whale” (Alex Somers Remix)

08 “Wind Carries Seed” (King Britt Medicinal Remix)

09 “Be My Four Eyes” [Japanese Bonus Track] (Inlets Remix)

Hundreds Of Days Remixes is out 1/25 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.