Mary Lattimore – “It Feels Like Floating (Jónsi Remix)”

The harpist and composer Mary Lattimore just released an excellent collaborative album, Ghost Forests, with Meg Baird, and earlier this year she put out her latest solo album, the also excellent Hundreds Of Days.

Sigur Rós are also fans. Lattimore played the Icelandic band’s festival last year, and today its frontman Jónsi has offered up a remix of Hundreds Of Days track “It Feels Like Floating.” Jónsi more than doubles the original’s 11-minute runtime, adding in soft textures on top of Lattimore’s prickling harps and pays particular attention to the end segment, emphasizing the mournful organ that plays it out.

Listen below.

Hundreds Of Days is out now via Ghostly International.