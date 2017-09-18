Jarvis Cocker, Kevin Shields To Play Sigur Ròs’ Iceland Festival

Later this year, during the week between Christmas and New Years, Sigur Ròs will play their first shows in five years in their Icelandic homeleand. The band announced earlier this year that they’ll play four straight nights at their own Reykjavik festival Norður Og Niður. And now they’ve also announced that some very impressive acts will share the bill with them.

Former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker will perform at the festival, as will Kevin Shields, the semi-reclusive My Bloody Valentine Leader. The rest of the bill leans heavily toward avant-garde impressionism, with Stars Of The Lid, Dan Deacon, and Julianna Barwick all featured, as well as the Icelandic artists JFDR, Hugar, and a collaboration from Sin Fang, Sóley, and Örvar Smárason. It all goes down 12/27-30 at the Reykjavik venue Harpa. More acts will be announced.