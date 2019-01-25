Stream Sada Baby’s New Album Bartier Bounty

Last year, I wrote a column on Sada Baby, a Detroit rapper who’d become a viral sensation. Sada Baby’s video for “Bloxk Party,” a collaboration with his fellow Detroit rapper Drego, the sort of cheap, murky thing we see on WorldStar every day, a whole lot of dudes with solo cups and bankrolls standing on kitchen islands. And yet Sada Baby jumped off the screen anyway, dancing flamboyantly and barking about “Bigass shotgun look like Lauri Markkanen.” Further YouTube investigations revealed that Sada Baby was a fun-as-hell rapper with charisma to spare. He was bursting with promise. And now he has started to make good on that promise.

Today, Sada Baby releases the new mixtape Bartier Bounty, and it’s probably my favorite album of 2019 thus far. Bartier Bounty is not a high-profile release, and it does not announce the arrival of a new star. Its biggest guest is Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and it doesn’t really show Sada Baby trying to jump on trends or expand his audience.

Instead, Sada Baby just raps like a motherfucker for an hour, breathing fire all over tense and rubbery Detroit-style beats. He sounds like absolutely nobody else, and he brings ridiculous levels of energy to everything. Just wait until you hear his voice when he talks about people “worrying about a timeline.” It’s an absolutely top-shelf, ridiculously enjoyable work of knucklehead rap music, and you can stream it below.

Bartier Bounty is out now on Asylum.