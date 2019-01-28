Rolling Loud 2019 Lineup

The massive Miami rap festival Rolling Loud started off in 2014, and it has grown enormously, expanding to three days and spinning off affiliate festivals elsewhere. These days, Rolling Loud is a huge deal within rap — a weird hybrid of Coachella and Birthday Bash, where young internet-spawned cult acts routinely perform to enormous throngs of high-school kids. And the festival just announced the lineup for this year’s show, which goes down 5/10-12 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

This year’s headliners are a familiar bunch: Travis Scott, Migos, and Kid Cudi. (Travis Scott was a headliner last year, while Migos also performed.) And the festival will also feature plenty of the names that you would probably expect: 21 Savage, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Pump, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, YG, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, Lil Baby and Gunna, Sheck Wes, Tyga, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, Rich The Kid. Also, Cardi B will perform on the same day as the Migos, which could be awkward. And Lil Uzi Vert is on the bill, so maybe he’s not quitting music after all.

But if you care about rap music’s continual evolution, this makes a fascinating chance to see some of the genre’s young stars at one of their first high-profile shows. There are a lot of intriguing names on the bill, including J.I.D., Blueface, Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae, Young M.A, YNW Melly, Yella Beezy, Shoreline Mafia, Valee, Queen Key, and City Morgue. Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y will perform together — the poster says they’re performing 2009, which I guess means they’ll do their pretty great 2009 collaborative mixtape How High. City Girls are performing, even one of the group’s two members is currently locked up. And while there are a few genuine rap veterans performing –the recently-freed DMX, the hopefully-showing-up Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane — this is a festival where Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, and Chief Keef count as elder statesmen.

Also, most crucially, there are so many people on this bill who I’ve never heard of, and who sound made-up. So I guess I’ll have to spend the day Googling Big Baby Scumbag, Ice Billion Berg, Guapdad 4000, Space Jam The Pilot, and Baby Goth. You can find out more about the festival here.