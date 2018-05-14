Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane Among Last-Minute Rolling Loud Cancellations

If you’re buying tickets to a rap festival, you probably already know that things are not necessarily going to play out quite in the way you might’ve envisioned. This past weekend, for example, the massive all-rap festival Rolling Loud came to Miami, and there were last-minute changes. Not all of those changes were bad. Meek Mill, for example, gave his first performance since getting out of prison. But a few artists, including a pair of very big names, were last-minute cancellations.

Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane were two of the more established, longer-reigning artists on the bill, and you might expect them to be two of the more dependable. But that’s not what happened this weekend. As Pitchfork points out, Wayne backed out of the show, and the cancellation was only announced when the performance was getting ready to start. The festival blamed “unforeseen circumstances.” Gucci Mane, meanwhile cancelled his performance a few hours before showtime, blaming illness. DJ Khaled served as a last-minute fill-in.

Some of the other artists on the bill couldn’t make it, either. Because of pregnancy, Cardi B cancelled all of her planned summer shows, and Rolling Loud was one of them. Meanwhile, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Kevin Gates had legal problems that prevented them from recording, while 03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison a couple of weeks before the festival.