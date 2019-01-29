Beach Slang – “I Hate Alternative Rock” (Bob Mould Cover)

Beach Slang will soon release MPLS, a new two-song EP covering frontman James Alex’s rock heroes from Minneapolis. It’s produced by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac. You’ll never guess this, but the first song is a Paul Westerberg cover. The second is a Bob Mould solo track called “I Hate Alternative Rock.” Songs by the leaders of the Replacements and Hüsker Dü with production by a Goo Goo Doll? Sounds about right — and to these ears, it sounds pretty good.

In a press release, Alex spells out what anyone who’s heard his music already knows:

[Minneapolis] is the spot where my favorite rock & roll found its snot, where the tossed-away found a place to get untossed. […] It felt like the right way to tell a whole city ‘thanks for showing me the way. Westerberg taught me how to write with defiance and tenderness, how to be a dope and a poet. Husker Du showed me how to make it all loud as hell.

Originally on Mould’s self-titled solo album from 1996, “I Hate Alternative Rock” is a very ’90s screed about underground bands selling out: “Tired epileptic charade/ Get on the plane and fly away/ I knew you when/ I knew you when/ You had something to say.” Hear Beach Slang breathe new life into the tune below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “AAA” (Paul Westerberg Cover)

02 “I Hate Alternative Rock” (Bob Mould Cover)

TOUR DATES:

04/27 London, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/28 Manchester, United Kingdom @ Albert Hall

04/30 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

05/01 Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

05/02 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

05/04 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Berlin

MPLS is out 3/15. Pre-order it here.