Artist and illustrator Marlon Sassy, the man behind the Gangster Doodles project, is putting together a compilation album. The upcoming 27-track Gangster Music Vol. 1 is set to feature original tracks from an all-star cast of rappers and producers including Madlib, Father, Max B, Your Old Droog, Jonwayne, and more.

“Every time a new track came in it was like running down the stairs on Christmas morning to open a present,” Sassy says. “What started as a slow trickle of work coming in soon turned into a tsunami with some of my heroes like Onra, House Shoes, Blu, Jeremiah Jae joining up with young guns Kojaque, Kean Kavanagh, Dream Panther and others to beef up the record.”

He’s already shared a new Quelle Chris track from the LP. And today, he’s sharing a track from the great Montreal producer Kaytranada. “Well I Bet Ya” is a soulful beat with some Dillaesque chopped-up vocal samples; Mick Jenkins rapped over it last year, and you can listen to it as an instrumental below.

<a href="http://gangsterdoodles.bandcamp.com/album/gangster-music-vol-1" target="_blank">Gangster Music Vol. 1 by Gangster Doodles</a>

Gangster Music Vol. 1 is out 3/1 via All City Records. Pre-order it here.