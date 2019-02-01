Big Boi – “Doin’ It” (Feat. Sleepy Brown) & “Return Of The Dope Boi” (Feat. Killer Mike & Backbone)

Big Boi is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday alongside Maroon 5 and Travis Scott. I haven’t noticed the Outkast alum facing the level of scrutiny that caused Maroon 5 to cancel their press conference and Scott to seek Colin Kaepernick’s blessing (unsuccessfully). Maybe it’s because — despite the complications of doing business with a league that seems to have conspired to blackball Kaepernick for peacefully protesting police brutality during the national anthem — his addition to the lineup partially resolved a separate controversy about the lack of Atlanta rappers at a Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Atlanta, of course, has been the global hip-hop capitol for many years now, so the NFL had no shortage of relevant choices. Can you imagine Future up there subbing Russell Wilson in front of billions? T.I. and Jeezy snarling and huffing through their mid-aughts classics like the George W. Bush presidency never ended? Migos re-creating their famous Nigerian “Bad And Boujee” performance for an adoring hometown crowd? Young Thug being a big weirdo and then inviting Elton John onstage?

Although it would be infinitely more exciting to see Big Boi teaming up with André 3000 for this event (Three Stacks would never), Daddy Fat Sacks alone remains a great choice in the sense that his music with Outkast helped grow the ATL into what it is today — also because he fits right into a lineage of legendary Super Bowl halftime performers who peaked years earlier. It’s funny because it’s true, but with all due respect, I am sure the man will have the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium hopping like kangaroos.

Apparently they’ll be hearing some new tunes in addition to the classics because Sir Lucious Left Foot has just shared a pair of tracks ahead of Sunday’s big gig. Even the poppy “Doin’ It” and the harder-hitting “Return Of The Dope Boi” are throwbacks in a sense because they match Big Boi with longtime associates Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike, and Backbone. Check out both new songs below.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30PM ET this Sunday on CBS; presumably the halftime show will start sometime between 7:45 and 8:15?