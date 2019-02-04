Last month, Sharon Van Etten released Remind Me Tomorrow, her first album since 2014’s Are We There. Today, we hear the singer-songwriter cover “Never Grow Old,” a Southern gospel song written by James Cleveland Moore, Sr. in 1914. Moore was a Missionary Baptist minister, a singer-songwriter, and a singing teacher.

The song has been covered by Johnny Cash, Jim Reeves, and Aretha Franklin, among others. Van Etten’s cover appears on the soundtrack to the forthcoming feature documentary The Gospel Of Eureka. Directed by Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher, the film centers around the evangelical Christians and drag queens of Eureka Springs, Arkansas as they explore their belief systems and stereotypes.

Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s cover of “Never Grow Old” below.

Read our recent interview with Sharon Van Etten here.