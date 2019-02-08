New York hardcore trio Show Me The Body released their impressive debut album Body War back in 2016, followed by their Corpus I mixtape in 2017. Today, they announce their forthcoming sophomore LP, Dog Whistle, with its lead single and accompanying music video.
“Camp Orchestra” opens with a gloomy, creeping bassline and delicate riffing. It strays from the sludgy noise SMTB are known for, but the melody builds toward a fiery explosion before you have time to question it, complete with frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt’s signature muffled bark.
The song was inspired by a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland. Its title references the Jewish orchestra groups that were formed in concentration camps during World War II. The music video, directed by the band and rubberband, flashes shots of silhouettes and shoes running around the streets of New York, inspired by the rooms filled with shoes that belonged to people deported to Auschwitz for extermination.
SMTB expand on the personal nature of their new album in a statement:
A lot of people have said to us this is a perfect time to make a Punk record. We are disgusted by this prompt. This album and our music does not belong to a political party. No authority, political movement, or side may claim the function of our music in this society. This album is personal. It is about and for the disenfranchised youth of this city, of this country, and of this earth. It is for our community and anyone who may find shelter within it.
Dog Whistle was produced by Chris Coady, Show Me The Body, and the band’s original drummer and current in-house producer Gabriel Millman. The album was written in Long Island City, Queens and recorded in Los Angeles, California last summer. Watch the “Camp Orchestra” video below
TRACKLIST:
01 “Camp Orchestra”
02 “It’s Not For Love”
03 “Animal In A Dream”
04 “Badge Grabber”
05 “Drought”
06 “Forks and Knives”
07 “Now I Know”
08 “Madonna Rocket”
09 “Arcanum”
10 “Die For The Earth To Live”
11 “USA Lullaby”
TOUR DATES:
04/09 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box
04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G
04/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class
04/13 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
04/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
04/16 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
04/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD
04/19 – Boise, ID @ Shredder
04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
04/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
04/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04/28 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
04/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ LBX
05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/02 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
05/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ TBD
05/06 – Memphis, TN @ Artemisia Studios
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
05/11 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5
05/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/14 – Princeton, NJ @Terrace F Club @ Princeton
05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
05/16 – Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium
Dog Whistle is out 3/29 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.