New York hardcore trio Show Me The Body released their impressive debut album Body War back in 2016, followed by their Corpus I mixtape in 2017. Today, they announce their forthcoming sophomore LP, Dog Whistle, with its lead single and accompanying music video.

“Camp Orchestra” opens with a gloomy, creeping bassline and delicate riffing. It strays from the sludgy noise SMTB are known for, but the melody builds toward a fiery explosion before you have time to question it, complete with frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt’s signature muffled bark.

The song was inspired by a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland. Its title references the Jewish orchestra groups that were formed in concentration camps during World War II. The music video, directed by the band and rubberband, flashes shots of silhouettes and shoes running around the streets of New York, inspired by the rooms filled with shoes that belonged to people deported to Auschwitz for extermination.

SMTB expand on the personal nature of their new album in a statement:

A lot of people have said to us this is a perfect time to make a Punk record. We are disgusted by this prompt. This album and our music does not belong to a political party. No authority, political movement, or side may claim the function of our music in this society. This album is personal. It is about and for the disenfranchised youth of this city, of this country, and of this earth. It is for our community and anyone who may find shelter within it.

Dog Whistle was produced by Chris Coady, Show Me The Body, and the band’s original drummer and current in-house producer Gabriel Millman. The album was written in Long Island City, Queens and recorded in Los Angeles, California last summer. Watch the “Camp Orchestra” video below

TRACKLIST:

01 “Camp Orchestra”

02 “It’s Not For Love”

03 “Animal In A Dream”

04 “Badge Grabber”

05 “Drought”

06 “Forks and Knives”

07 “Now I Know”

08 “Madonna Rocket”

09 “Arcanum”

10 “Die For The Earth To Live”

11 “USA Lullaby”

TOUR DATES:

04/09 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

04/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

04/13 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

04/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

04/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD

04/19 – Boise, ID @ Shredder

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04/28 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

04/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ LBX

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

05/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ TBD

05/06 – Memphis, TN @ Artemisia Studios

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

05/11 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/14 – Princeton, NJ @Terrace F Club @ Princeton

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

05/16 – Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium

CREDIT: Asha Efia Maura

Dog Whistle is out 3/29 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.