CHAI – “CHOOSE GO!” Video

Last week, the Japanese pop-rock band CHAI announced their sophomore album, PUNK — the follow-up to last year’s extremely fun and good PINK — and they’re already back with another new single, following up on their two previous singles “Fashionista” and “GREAT JOB.” Their latest, “CHOOSE GO!,” opens up the album with a delicious and effervescent blast of fuzz.

The new track comes attached to a music video directed by Team Mikansei that finds the four-piece donning high school football uniforms and throwing around dolls. It’s great fun! Here’s what they have to say about the video:

Cheerleaders, who are usually known for cheering for athletes on the sideline, now become the actual athletes and are shown as baseball players! It’s the evolution of what is already in existence like sports or cheerleaders to then what would be considered non-existent or fantasy like cheerleaders turned into baseball players and barbies tossed instead of footballs by football players, which makes this music video so cool! CHOOSE GO! CHOOSE FREEDOM!

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/13-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

03/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

03/20 Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

03/22-23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

03/27 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/29 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

03/30 Portland, OR @ Holocene

PUNK is out 3/15 via Burger Records.