Sass – “Chew Toy”

Sass are a four-piece from Minneapolis. They have an EP, 2017’s Wet Paint, to their name so far, and later this year they’ll release their first full-length, Chew Toy. They recently shared its title track, an impressive tower of intricate guitars and an upwardly scaling momentum.

It starts with warm guitar notes and a general sense of disappointment before exploding into a chorus with a sour edge. “He was my favorite guy/ I liked him all the time/ He was my favorite boy/ I was his chew toy,” Stephanie Jo Murck sings, letting out all the verse’s frustration and wayward wondering in a burst of energy.

It pairs nicely with “Spoiled By Rotten,” another one of their songs that’ll appear on the forthcoming debut. Listen via The Grey Estates below.

<a href="http://sassmpls.bandcamp.com/track/spoiled-by-rotten" target="_blank">Spoiled By Rotten by Sass</a>

Chew Toy is out in May via Heavy Meadow Records.