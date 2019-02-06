Sass – “Chew Toy”

Sass are a four-piece from Minneapolis. They have an EP, 2017’s Wet Paint, to their name so far, and later this year they’ll release their first full-length, Chew Toy. They recently shared its title track, an impressive tower of intricate guitars and an upwardly scaling momentum.
It starts with warm guitar notes and a general sense of disappointment before exploding into a chorus with a sour edge. “He was my favorite guy/ I liked him all the time/ He was my favorite boy/ I was his chew toy,” Stephanie Jo Murck sings, letting out all the verse’s frustration and wayward wondering in a burst of energy.
It pairs nicely with “Spoiled By Rotten,” another one of their songs that’ll appear on the forthcoming debut. Listen via The Grey Estates below.
Chew Toy is out in May via Heavy Meadow Records.