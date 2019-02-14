angelic milk – “valentine”

angelic milk’s debut album, DIVINE BIKER LOVE, was honored with 2019’s first Album Of The Week designation, and today they’re already back with a new track to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Their take on the holiday is just as gothically tragic as you might expect from the St. Petersburg band.

It sounds like it’s being playing out of a haunted music box in a creepy carnival where love is the enemy. Sarah Persephona’s vocals twist slowly around in circles, her wispy harmonies getting lost in a maze of plinking keys and an organ out of a horror movie.

Check it out below.

<a href="http://angelicmilk.bandcamp.com/track/valentine" target="_blank">valentine by angelic milk</a>

“valentine” is out now.