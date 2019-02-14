Girl Unit – “Stuck” (Feat. Taliwhoah)

Hey, remember Girl Unit? You might not! Nine years ago, the UK dance producer Phil Gamble came out with the underground hit “Wut,” a song that combined dance-music thump with strange, architectural production and globs of R&B melody. It sounded like the future. Girl Unit was part of Night Slugs, the massively influential crew and label, and he worked with artists like Kelela. But we haven’t heard too much from him lately, so it’s cool to see that he is now coming out with his debut album, almost a fully decade after “Wut.”

Later this spring, Girl Unit will release the new LP Song Feel. It’ll feature “WYWD (Remix),” the 2018 Kelela collaboration that got Girl Unit’s name buzzing again, and it’ll also feature the relatively unknown vocalists Ms. Boogie, Thast, Rush Davies, and Brook Baili. Along with the announcement, Girl Unit has shared the warped and slinky “Stuck,” a collaboration with the London singer Taliwhoah. Check it out below.

<a href="http://girlunit.bandcamp.com/album/song-feel" target="_blank">Song Feel by Girl Unit</a>

Song Feel is out 4/5 on Night Slugs.