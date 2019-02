Stream Velvet Bethany’s New Album Rock And Roll Vacation

Velvet Bethany are a garage-punk band from Buffalo who play with a speedy urgency but who also write some pretty ferocious hooks. They’ve been cranking out DIY records for a few years, and they’ve just come out with a new one called Rock And Roll Vacation. There are moments on the short, sharp album that recall ’90s punks like Bikini Kill or the Rondelles, but they also cover a whole lot of aesthetic ground. There is, for example, one low-tech synth instrumental that sounds like an old-school video-game soundtrack and one spoken-word track about men acting like dickbags. A great place to start might be the revved-up and sugary “Significant Other,” an extremely catchy song about how “significant other” is a pretty shitty thing to call someone. Listen to the album below.

Rock And Roll Vacation by Velvet Bethany

Rock And Roll Vacation is out now, and you can name your price to buy it at Bandcamp.