Warm Human – “Y U” Video

“Why you always lookin’ at your phone instead of me?” So goes the hook in “Y U,” the latest single from Warm Human’s new album Ghastly. The sentiment will be extremely relatable for anyone attempting social interaction in 2019.

We first heard Chicago artist Meredith Johnston’s unique twist on electronic pop earlier this month with “Down,” which successfully applied a frigid electronic fringe to earthy folk-rock balladry. “Y U” continues to expand her sonic universe, transplanting a reggaeton rhythm into an eerie experimental pop track.

It arrives with a video directed by Johnston and Chuck Norment that riffs on the song’s commentary regarding our culture’s technological fixations. The lo-fi footage of Johnston peering at her device in various settings nicely mirrors the song’s darkly ragged production.

Watch below.

Ghastly is out 3/8. Pre-order it here.