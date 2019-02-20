Otoboke Beaver – “Don’t Light My Fire”

Japanese punk rock group Otoboke Beaver announced their new album Itekoma Hits last month with a wild video for “anata watashi daita ato yome no meshi.” Today they’re out with a new song called “Don’t Light My Fire,” and it’s about as bizarre as they are adorable.

The track premiered on Brooklyn Vegan today, and makes for quite an interesting juxtaposition of sound and aesthetic. Its velocity and power feel like a major nod to the Northwest riot grrrl ragers of the ’90s such as 7 Year Bitch, or even Sleater-Kinney pre-Janet Weiss, but the cutesy girlishness is undeniably present as well.

Somehow, the craziness of the “anata watashi daita ato yome no meshi” video made their otherwise blatant anger look like pure fun. “Don’t Light My Fire” accomplishes that same atmospheric metamorphosis. It starts out like a school spirit chant that’s underlined with a rising bass line, and without missing a beat or breath, tears right into chaotic hardcore rage. The track ends with eerie whispering chants of “GO TO HELL,” delivering an almost cult-like version of themselves.

Listen to “Don’t Light My Fire” below.

<a href="http://otobokebeaver.bandcamp.com/album/itekoma-hits" target="_blank">ITEKOMA HITS by Otoboke Beaver</a>

Itekoma Hits is out 4/26 on Damnably. Pre-order it here.