Stream Petbrick’s Self-Titled Debut EP

You know who’s good at playing drums? Iggor Cavalera. Iggor Cavalera is a motherfucker on the drums. When the legendary Brazilian thrash band Sepultura formed in 1981, Cavalera, the band’s youngest member, was just 13. Frontman Max Cavalera, Iggor’s older brother, was 14. Sepultura went on to have a titanic run, but Max left the band in 1996, after they released the towering landmark Roots. Iggor stayed with the band for another decade, but he also left in 2006.

In recent years, the Cavalera brothers have been recording together as the Cavalera Conspiracy. Iggor has also played with bands like Nailbomb, Strife, and the electronic duo Mixhell. And when people need a bracing dose of drum insanity, he’s a good guy to call. Cavalera played drums on M.I.A.’s “Born Free,” and he’s also played on Ladytron and Soulwax records. And now Iggor’s got a new band, and they are making just straight-up instrumental noise it rules.

Iggor Cavalera is now half of the duo Petbrick, alongside Wayne Adams, who has played in London noise-punk bands like Big Lad and Death Pedals. Together, Cavalera and Adams make seething, ominous, industrial-influenced instrumental heaviness. Their four-song EP is a merciless gutwrencher, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://closedcasketactivities.bandcamp.com/album/petbrick" target="_blank">PETBRICK by PETBRICK</a>

The Petbrick EP is out now on Closed Casket Activities.