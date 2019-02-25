Wild Pink – “Coaches Who Cry”

Wild Pink’s sophomore album, Yolk In The Fur, landed on Stereogum’s list of the 50 Best Albums Of 2018, and the New York-based band are following that up with a new EP, 5 Songs, at the end of the week. Three of the tracks on the EP are remixes — including one from Wild Pink frontman John Ross’ own ambient project Eerie Gaits — but two are unreleased tracks from the group. They’re sharing one of them, “Coaches Who Cry,” today, a good example of their widescreen but intimate ambitions.

In an interview with Billboard, Ross had this to say about the track:

The ending is about a memory I have of being really young, when on one particular Thanksgiving, all of our family, friends, and neighbors smoked turkeys in a smoker in our yard. It was snowing pretty hard and everyone seemed to be having a great time. I grew up in a town that was small at the time and had a strong sense of community. Which I think informed the person I’ve become.

Listen below.

<a href="http://wildpink.bandcamp.com/album/5-songs" target="_blank">5 Songs by Wild Pink</a>

5 Songs is out 3/1 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.