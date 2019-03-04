Congrats To Bradley Cooper On His First #1 Single

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” has hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, up from #21 last week. As Billboard reports, the A Star Is Born track experienced a surge in popularity following its performance at the Academy Awards, where it won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

It’s Cooper’s first time on top of the Billboard charts and Lady Gaga’s fourth. Her most recent song to hit #1 was 2011’s “Born This Way.” As Billboard points out, that eight-year gap is the longest between #1s since Beyoncé, who went almost nine years between “Single Ladies” in 2008-09 and her Ed Sheeran collab “Perfect” in 2017-18.

“Shallow” unseated Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” which spent five weeks on top of the chart.

Congrats Jackson and ALLY! A Star Is Born is back in select theaters right now, with an additional 12 minutes of footage.