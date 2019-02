“Shallow” from A Star Is Born has just won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Lady Gaga accepted the award along with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando. It beat out “All The Stars” from Black Panther, “I’ll Fight,” from RBG, “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” from Mary Poppins Returns, and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed “Shallow” earlier in the evening.

Lady Gaga wins an Oscar for Best Original Song #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1nMtL8q30r — Epic Movie Page (@EpicMovieClips) February 25, 2019