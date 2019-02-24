Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born is up for eight Oscars tonight including Best Picture. Cooper is nominated in the Best Actor category, and his co-star Lady Gaga is in the running for Best Actress.

The big hit single from the film, “Shallow,” is nominated for Best Original Song. “Shallow” was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. It won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Gaga performed a version of it without Cooper at the ceremony earlier this month, which was hugely disappointing for anyone who hoped to see Cooper piss himself onstage.

Cooper and Gaga took the Oscars stage tonight to perform “Shallow.” We called the scene when the song is introduced in the film “a moment of perfect cinema,” and though Cooper and Gaga didn’t arrive dressed as Jackson Maine and ALLY, their rendition was rousing.

Watch below.

Something major just happened. After “Shallow” perf, @ladygaga & Bradley Cooper exited stage for commercial break. During break, they came back to their seats from stage then audience gave them another standing o. I’ve never seen that happen for any performers. Cue embrace#Oscars pic.twitter.com/k9wNh66tn1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

UPDATE: “Shallow” took home the Oscar for Best Original Song.