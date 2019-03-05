Strand Of Oaks – “Keys”

Timothy Showalter is releasing his sixth album under the Strand Of Oaks name soon. As we mentioned in our look at Eraserland’s first single, “Weird Ways,” this full-length comes after a time of artistic uncertainty and doubt for Showalter during the era of his last album, Hard Love. Thankfully, My Morning Jacket guitarist Carl Broemel gave him the push in the right direction and now, with Eraserland, his trajectory as a musician continues upward.

Today, following the release of the second single “Ruby,” Showalter has shared a new track, “Keys.” The new song is an earnest, heartfelt ode from Showalter to his wife. “I’ve tried ever since Strand of Oaks started to properly write or express my love for my wife and best friend Sue,” Showalter says. “We’ve grown up together and without a doubt you would have never heard of me if it wasn’t for Sue.”

He continues:

She worked two jobs at the beginning of Oaks just to make sure I could get plane tickets to some tour I would inevitably lose money on and for six records she was the first to ever hear any song I’ve ever written. “Keys” is a song about the future and realizing with more years the aspects of life that truly matter and what seems so important in the moment just slips into dust. If you listen to the second chorus you will hear the best and only take we could find where both me and my producer Kevin could get through without tears. “I’ll buy us a trailer down in the Keys,” may be the most honest and true realization I’ve ever expressed to my love. I truly hope anyone listening is loved by someone like I have.

Eraserland is out 3/22 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.