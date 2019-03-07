It has been a long, long time since we heard new music from Canadian hardcore greats Chokehold. Chokehold formed in Hamilton, Ontario in 1990. They only lasted six years and two albums, breaking up a year after the release of their 1995 sophomore LP Content With Dying. But the band’s frantic, metal-charged take on straight-edge hardcore turned out to be hugely influential, and their old records have aged beautifully.

In 2015, 20 years after the release of that last album, Chokehold got back together to do some touring. And now they’ve announced the impending release of their third album With This Thread I Hold On, which will be their first LP in nearly a quarter-century. Based on lead single “2.0,” you can’t tell. “2.0” is a purposeful, heavy rager of a song, with strangulated-scream vocals and hard-judder riffing and lyrics about the effect of social media on hardcore: “You live your life in the comments section / Content to destroy from within / Echo chamber that weakens our power.” Check it out below, via No Echo:

With This Thread I Hold On is out 4/19 on Good Fight.