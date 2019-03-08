Caracara – “Better”

On their upcoming Better EP, Philadelphia’s Caracara are honing a unique, inspiring sound. The project finds a thrilling midpoint between the city’s signature emo stylings and the stately indie rock of bands like Bon Iver and the National. It’s coming out on Memory Music, the label run by in-demand Philly producer Will Yip, who also helmed these sessions. Today they’re offering a preview in the form of the title track.

“Better” is a six-minute epic featuring vocals from Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice. It unfolds in two halves: First a tense buildup with William Lindsay singing to “the Bathsheba of the strip-mall set” and eventually crying out, “I thought you knew me better than that!” The second half of the song explodes into a cloud of gorgeous noise, with Lindsay eventually returning to the mic to howl us home.

Good shit. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Better”

02 “New Chemical Hades”

03 “Learn Your Love”

Better is out 3/29 digitally and 4/14 on vinyl via Memory Music. Pre-order it here.