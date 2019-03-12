Khiis – “Venom” & “Bezoar”

Khiis — not KISS, that’s something else — come from Oakland, and they make raw, guttural hardcore punk. And look: There are a lot of hardcore bands in the world, but there aren’t too many who play with the urgency or intensity that Khiis bring. They play fast and guttural, never devolving into canned noise but never cleaning up their attack either. In their hands, it’s a glorious, triumphant sound.

Khiis sing partly in Farsi — a political act even when the words are screamed so hard that you can’t always make out the actual language. And they tap into a classic speeding-locomotive D-beat sound. Thus far, they’ve only released a few things, including last year’s impressive 7″ EP Saboor. But this spring, they’ll release their full-length debut, and it’s called Bezoar. They’ve just shared “Venom” and the title track, and both songs fucking rip. Listen to them below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/bezoar-lp" target="_blank">Bezoar LP by Khiis</a>

Bezoar is out 5/1 on La Vida Es Un Musos Discos.